LA Fitness to Open in Hanover Township

HANOVER — LA Fitness will be opening soon in Hanover, in the former 24 Hour Fitness location. LA Fitness will occupy approximately 40,000 square feet.

LA Fitness will be joining Wegmans and Panera Bread at 24 Sylvan Way, in the Wegmans Shopping Plaza.

Gym Chain 24 Hour Fitness closed over 100 clubs nationwide, including Hanover Township, as it repositions itself amid coronavirus health and safety restrictions that have proven difficult for the fitness industry. The Hanover location closed on June 13, 2020.

LA Fitness continues to increase its presence by focusing on the one lifelong benefit valued by everyone: good health.

Founded in Southern California in 1984, LA Fitness continues to seek innovative ways to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of our increasingly diverse membership base. Today, our state-of-the-art clubs span the continent, and we’re still expanding. Our strong and successful growth stems from our commitment to understanding and meeting the distinct needs of each community we serve. With our wide range of amenities and a highly trained staff, we provide fun and effective workout options to family members of all ages and interests.

The Parsippany and Randolph locations changed their name to Esporta. Esporta is part of the LA Fitness umbrella.

