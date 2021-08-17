Edwin A. Urbina, 27, in Custody in Connection with Murder of Three Year Old Child

EAST HANOVER — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and East Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Cannizzo announce the apprehension of Edwin A. Urbina, 27, with a last known address of 14-02 Clyde Potts Drive, Morristown.

Urbina was previously charged by complaint-warrant with first-degree Murder, second-degree Endangering the Welfare of Children, third-degree Tampering with a Witness, and fourth-degree Tampering with Evidence in connection with this matter.

These charges arise in connection with the beating death of Urbina’s girlfriend’s three-year-old son. On August 13, shortly after 5:00 a.m., officers from the Morristown Police Department responded to the Morristown Medical Center on a report of a three-year-old male in cardiac arrest.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the child had sustained a number of physical injuries.

Following an autopsy, Morris County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Carlos Fonseca, M.D. determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The subsequent investigation has revealed that the fatal beating of the child occurred at the OYO Hotel, 130 Route 10 West, East Hanover.

It is alleged that Urbina physically beat the three-year-old boy in the early morning hours of August 13, resulting in the boy’s death and that the victim’s mother, Krystal Straw, was not present during the assault, but arrived at the hotel shortly thereafter.

It is alleged that after her arrival, Straw transported Urbina to another location before bringing the victim to the Morristown Medical Center.

It is further alleged that Urbina instructed Straw to delete content from her cellular telephone and deny his involvement in the homicide when speaking to the police.

On August 17, Urbina was taken into custody without incident outside the Morris County Records and Administration Building in Morristown.

He will be lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in court.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

