Kiwanis Club Needs Food Giveaway Volunteers and Donations

The non-profit organization has hosted several food giveaways and has scheduled its next one for Saturday, August 21. It will take place at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers are needed to help hand out the boxes, each containing 35 pounds to 40 pounds of groceries, canned food, and/or fresh produce.

“Kiwanis club members believe in service,” it said in announcing the search for helpers and members. “They care about children. They’re interested in the community around them because the community matters to them. They’re people like you. Friends. Neighbors. Volunteers who want to make a difference.”

The club is part of Kiwanis International New Jersey Division 9.

Those interested in getting a box of food need to register

People who want to volunteer or become Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members can get more information by calling (862) 346-5100

Since Kiwanis Clubs in Northern New Jersey started its “Operation Feeding Morris County” initiatives it has distributed over 200,000 pounds of food to over 5,200 families, 8,000 children with a retail value of over $525,000. “Many people may feel like they need to humble themselves because they are asking for help, so we try to alleviate any feelings like that they might have.” Frank Cahill, Lt. Governor Division 9, New Jersey Kiwanis. Kiwanis is also seeking sponsors. Each food distribution costs approximately $2,000. If you are interested in donating, either call the above number or mail a check to Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Post Office Box 5342, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

While we ask for families to register online, this is only for a rough estimate of how much food we need to purchase. The only person who can see that list is the club president. On the day of the distributions, families simply pull up, say if they are registered or not, then a volunteer opens either the trunk or back seat of their car, puts the box of food in the vehicle closes the door, and drives off.

“We want people to feel as comfortable as possible. We want them to know that Kiwanis is here to help,” said Ilmi Bokjovic, who spent his day off work volunteering. “The economic damage brought by mass layoffs and business closures is expected to persist long after vaccines become widely available and that means demand for food assistance will remain at the current high level for months or years to come.” Cahill says, “So long as there’s a need, we will continue to do the food distributions every month.”

Bojkovic is one of the many volunteers who helped during the past few months. Senator Anthony Bucco, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Surrogate Heather Darling as well as other police officers, firemen, EMS workers participated in one of our locations. This is definitely a community project.

If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis Club contact Frank Cahill at (862) 346-5100 for additional information.