12 Year Old Chihuahua Mix Needs Adoption

PARSIPPANY — Neemoe, Chihuahua mix, 12 years old, weighs six pounds is looking for his forever home.

Neemoe will need an owner who can accommodate his current and future medical needs. A quiet home would let this sweet gentleman spend his days in relaxation.

Neemoe has trouble walking with his weak back legs but manages to get around. WISE is going to fit Neemoe for a wheelchair which will ease his trouble!

Children are ok but above the age of 16.

Neemoe would do best with dogs who share his low energy temperament. He will happily co-exist with them. Neemoe also likes cats. He prefers to have free roam of the house when left alone. He is house trained.

Neemoe is the love bug you need! He loves to cuddle and receive pets! His small size makes him the perfect lap dog! He is a couch potato and perfectly content spending the whole day laying next to you. He will let you carry him wherever you go. He is easy to please and very well behaved! His tail never stops wagging when he goes on his short walks outside.

Neemoe was rescued from an overcrowded shelter in NYC. He is now ready for a fresh start! Will you be the Dory to his Neemoe?

If you are interested in adopting Neemoe click here.

