Unofficial Parsippany Republican Primary Results

PARSIPPANY — The unofficial results in the Republican Primary Rate has been updated.

The last update posted on the Morris County Elections website was on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 3:05 p.m.

According to the website, all ballots cast at the polls, all mail-in, and all provisional ballots have been counted.

Candidate Position June 8 June 18 Additional Louis Valori Mayor 2,013 2,172 159 James Barberio Mayor 2,275 2,355 80 Justin Musella Council 1,763 1,894 131 Gary Martin Council 1,629 1,763 134 Frank Neglia Council 1,758 1,809 51 Deborah Orme Council 1,485 1,533 48 Robert Peluso Council 1,269 1,328 59

Council candidate Frank Neglia leads Gary Martin by 46 votes. Candidates have ten days after the votes are certified to file for a recount. A representative at Morris County Elections said the votes could be certified as early as Tuesday, June 22.

There were a total of 797 mail-in ballots, with Lou Valori receiving 524 votes and James Barberio receiving 267; There were a total of 111 provisional ballots with Lou Valori receiving 64 votes and James Barberio receiving 47. Valori lost by a total of 183 votes.

James Barberio won 25 voting districts out of the 39 districts. Barberio received 51.90% of the votes and Valori received 47.86%.