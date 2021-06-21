Unofficial Parsippany Republican Primary Results

PARSIPPANY — The unofficial results in the Republican Primary Rate has been updated.
The last update posted on the Morris County Elections website was on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 3:05 p.m.
According to the website, all ballots cast at the polls, all mail-in, and all provisional ballots have been counted.
|Candidate
|Position
|June 8
|June 18
|Additional
|Louis Valori
|Mayor
|2,013
|2,172
|159
|James Barberio
|Mayor
|2,275
|2,355
|80
|Justin Musella
|Council
|1,763
|1,894
|131
|Gary Martin
|Council
|1,629
|1,763
|134
|Frank Neglia
|Council
|1,758
|1,809
|51
|Deborah Orme
|Council
|1,485
|1,533
|48
|Robert Peluso
|Council
|1,269
|1,328
|59
Council candidate Frank Neglia leads Gary Martin by 46 votes. Candidates have ten days after the votes are certified to file for a recount. A representative at Morris County Elections said the votes could be certified as early as Tuesday, June 22.
There were a total of 797 mail-in ballots, with Lou Valori receiving 524 votes and James Barberio receiving 267; There were a total of 111 provisional ballots with Lou Valori receiving 64 votes and James Barberio receiving 47. Valori lost by a total of 183 votes.
James Barberio won 25 voting districts out of the 39 districts. Barberio received 51.90% of the votes and Valori received 47.86%.