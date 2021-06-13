Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Welcomes Newest Member

PARSIPPANY — Betty Lagitch, Co-Chair for Membership, installed new member Kathy Reilly on Monday, January 27 at the General Meeting of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Kathy joins an enthusiastic group of volunteers brought together in fellowship and service to promote projects that produce positive outcomes in the areas of education, culture, and civic betterment of the community

New members are always welcome to join the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills, established in 1954. Our club is one of over 200 clubs that make up the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC.

NJSFWC is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. For more information call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, check us out on the web by clicking here or follow the club on FACEBOOK.

Comments

Comments