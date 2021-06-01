Center for Biological Diversity Endorses LD26 Senate Candidate Christine Clarke

MORRIS COUNTY — 26th Legislative District State Senate candidate Christine Clarke has received the endorsement of the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, the latest advocacy group to support Clarke’s race. The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund is the 501(c)(4) political arm of the Center for Biological Diversity, an organization with over 1 million members that advocates for endangered species protection through legal action, grassroots activism, and creative educational content.

The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund believes that protecting the environment is a bedrock American value that should rise above partisan politics.

“We are thrilled to endorse Christine for the LD26 primary and the general election in November. Christine has been an outstanding champion for wildlife, protecting our environment, and safeguarding our climate. We can’t wait for her to bring change to Trenton and help New Jersey move to a just, clean energy future with clean air and water for all,” said Brett Hartl, Chief Political Strategist.

“As someone who values nature, biodiversity, and environmental conservation, I’m honored to be endorsed by the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund and will continue to be an ally in the New Jersey State Senate,” said Clarke.

Christine Clarke is an environmental advocate, a grassroots organizer, and a mother-of-four running for State Senate to build the job-creating clean energy economy, advance a green recovery from covid-19, protect clean air and water, improve healthcare and lead with empathy and common decency. To learn more about her click here.

The 26th District includes 13 communities in Essex, Morris, and Passaic counties: Butler, Fairfield, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Montville, Morris Plains, North Caldwell, Parsippany, Rockaway Township, Verona, West Caldwell, and West Milford.

