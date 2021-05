PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, May 23, members of Scouts BSA Troop 173, and Girl Scout Troop 96229, in conjunction with members of Parsippany Elks Lodge #2078 placed flags at the gravestones of veterans buried in Parsippany’s historic Vail Cemetery in advance of Memorial Day.

On Saturday, May 29, Scouts from Parsippany Troop 173 and Whippany Troop 155 placed flags at headstones in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover to honor veterans interred there.

