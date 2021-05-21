Crisis in Palestine sparks Teens to Organize a Rally in Support of Palestinians

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, May 23, a rally will be held at Smithfield Park at Parsippany starting at 3:30 p.m.

This rally is one of the many taking place across the United States in response to the countless recent attacks on Palestinians by Israeli forces. In the last month alone, 230 Palestinians have been killed by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, including 65 children. Over 1700 were reported as injured and both numbers continue to rise at an alarming pace. Israel has reported 10 dead from the Hamas rocket launches, including two children.

Many Jewish people and Israelis are condemning the Israeli military for their latest actions against civilians. “Our main goal is to educate people on what is happening in Palestine with accurate information and unique perspectives,” says Medina Kandil, one of the youth organizers of the event. “This is not a Palestinian or Muslim issue, it’s a human rights issue,” another youth organizer, Noor Zaman, remarked. “The situation concerns people of all religions, races, and nationalities.”

The rally in Parsippany, which is the first of its kind in Morris County, will take place on the eastbound side of Route 46 at the intersection of Baldwin Road, followed by a teach-in on the Smithfield Turf.

The teach-in will feature representatives from organizations that stand up for Palestinians and their rights, such as American Muslims for Palestine and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Wesley Lebron, a Puerto Rican imam, and humanitarian activist will also be speaking, along with Madelyn Hoffman, a governor candidate for the Green Party and great-grandniece of Holocaust survivors. Additional parking will be available at the Parsippany Police Athletic League.

The event is being coordinated by four Morris County juniors: Nicole Piccininni, Noor Zaman, Sumaiya Rehman, and Medina Kandil in partnership with the Respect My Life foundation.

The organizers believe that efforts like this are necessary for bringing awareness to the cause and fighting for justice. For more information, contact: Noor Zaman, (973) 234-3426, nooruaz19@gmail.com.

Comments

Comments