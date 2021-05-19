Janhavee Kulkarni Named “Music Student of the Month”

PARSIPPANY — Janhavee Kulkarni, an eighth-grade student from Central Middle School, was among the students honored as the Mayo Performing Arts Center Music Students of the month of May as Outstanding Vocalists. Students were from Morristown, Washington Township, Rockaway, Randolph, Parsippany, Kinnelon, Chatham, Pequannock, and Mendham.

Janhavee was nominated by Adam Aguanno. He had this to say, “Janhavee has been a member of Central Middle Schools chorus for the past three years in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade. Not only does she have a gorgeous voice, but she’s always taken advantage of many performing opportunities. She performed in this year’s school virtual musical performance as well as past musicals. She also had made North Jersey Region chorus last year prior to their performance having to be canceled due to the pandemic. She has a great deal of confidence and maturity in her voice for her age. In addition to her talent, she’s a pleasure to have in class and a kind person!”

