In-Person Township Council Meeting May 18

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7:00 p.m, in the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) Youth Center located at 33 Baldwin Road.
This meeting is an in-person meeting and will follow all the COVID-19 protocols. Formal action may or may not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.
Click here to download the agenda.
- 2021-08 Parsippany Stormwater Ordinance
- 2021-10 Prohibiting All Classes of Recreational Cannabis Licenses
- 2021-11 Parsippany Knoll League Fees
- 2021-09 Emergency Appropriation 5,000,000 COVID
- R2021-075 Adv Opportunities Resolution
- R2021-076 Change Order Number one
- R2021-077 Ambulance for Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad
- R2021-078 Compressor for the Water Department
- R2021-079 Edwards Road Improvement Program
- R2021-080 Smith-Baldwin House Phase 3 Rehabilitation
- R2021-081 Estimated Tax Bill
- R2021-082 Parsippany LRIG Appliation-Sensory Playground
- R2021-083 Wielkotz Company LLC
- R2021-084 2021 Morris County – Open Space Aquisition
- R2021-085 Sustainable Jersey EDF Climate Corps Parsippany Resolution
- R2021-086 Morris County Cooperative Purchasing Co-Op
- R2021-087 NJDEP Urban Parks Application Resolution
- R2021-088 Opposing Forest Mgt Bills
- R2021-089 Police Dept Procedures
- R2021-090 2021 Parsippany Sustainable Jersey PSEG Resolution
- R2021-091 Soil Moving Permit-Morris Corporate Center LLC
- R2021-092 4 Norman Ave Group Home Community Options
- R2021-093 Person-to-Person Transfer Milagros Grill
- R2021-094 License Renewal Part III
- R2021-095 Mayor Authority to Sign Notices of Deed