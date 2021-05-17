In-Person Township Council Meeting May 18

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
116
Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Council President Michael dePierro, Councilwoman Emily Peterson, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Councilwoman Janice McCarthy





PARSIPPANY — The Township Council for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7:00 p.m, in the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) Youth Center located at 33 Baldwin Road.

This meeting is an in-person meeting and will follow all the COVID-19 protocols. Formal action may or may not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken.

Click here to download the agenda.

