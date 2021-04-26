Adopt: Romeo, and Julietta are Siblings and are a Bonded Pair

PARSIPPANY — Romeo, and Julietta are siblings and are a bonded pair. They were found in the parking lot of Starbucks in October and were trapped and neutered, but we didn’t have the heart to put them back outside for a long cold winter ahead. We decided we would foster them and try and socialize them but I knew I couldn’t keep them. They have been in our heated garage and they are being well taken care of. We know they are ready for a home environment and would love to find them their furever home together. Romeo likes attention and is more outgoing than his sister but she relies on him to feel more comfortable around people. She is very sweet. They have both come a long way since we have had them and are around a year old now.

They love to get treats, play with their toys, and love to sit in the sun and look out the window and watch the world go by.

If you are able and willing to open your heart and your home and take in Romeo and Juliet it is imperative they remain together. One would be lost without the other. Please know that you will need a gentle voice, a gentle touch, and a bit of patience so that Romeo and Juliet can build their trust and love for their new family.

They have comforted each other through thick and thin and have been so grateful not to wonder each day where they will sleep or get their next meal. Once they feel comfortable, they will give you hours of unconditional love. They will show how much they appreciate the opportunity to have a forever family each time you are close to them and you hear them purr!

