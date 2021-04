PARSIPPANY — Mount Tabor’s 5th Grade class will be holding a Car Wash at the Morris Plains VFW, located at 45 Tabor Road in Morris Plains on Saturday, April 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For just $5.00, you can get your ride squeaky clean for the weekend, while donating to a great cause.

