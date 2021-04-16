Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Meeting – April 20, 2021

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.
Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.
Resolutions and Ordinances Are Below:
- R2021-061 Boy Scout Limited Use Firearms
- R2021-062 Change Order Number 5
- R2021-063 2021 Road Resurfacing Curb and Sidewalk Program
- R2021-064 Ambulance for EMS
- R2021-065 Baldwin Road Sewer Modifications
- R2021-066 Pergolas for the Knoll
- R2021-067 Repair of Seven Bridges
- R2021-068 CDBG Resolution Annual Action Plan 2021
- R2021-071 Shared Services for use of Township of Jefferson Gun Range
- R2021-072 Hearing Officer
- R2021-073 Craftsman Farms Grant Match and Application
- 2021-05 Township Highlands Referral Ordinance
- 2021-06 Parsippany Highlands Exemption
- 2021-07 Highlands Checklist Requirements