PARSIPPANY — With just over a week until Parsippany’s Earth Day Cleanup on April 24, it’s more important than ever to get involved with cleaning up our environment.

Parsippany resident Noah Lustig discusses the dangers of microplastics in the Boonton Reservoir and the impacts on the area’s wildlife from plastics, garbage, and debris that we’ll be cleaning up.

