Parsippany Arbor Day Seedling Giveaway for Parsippany Restaurants

PARSIPPANY — Arbor Day is swiftly arriving on April 30. Local Parsippany Restaurants can help celebrate Arbor Day with a seedling giveaway to their customers.

Parsippany prides itself on being a Tree City destination. This Arbor Day, Mayor Michael Soriano invites restaurants to take part in the town’s love of trees by sharing seedlings with takeout and delivery customers.

Any restaurant that would like to participate in a free seedling giveaway for Arbor Day, should contact the Mayor’s Action Center at (973) 263-4262. Requests must be made by April 18.

Comments

Comments