Letter from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barbara Sargent

Dear Parsippany-Troy Hills School Community,

I hope you are enjoying a relaxing break. The weather has been beautiful and all sorts of things are beginning to bloom. Spring is definitely in the air.

The NJ Department of Health issued updated guidance on travel and quarantine timeframes.

Individuals who clinically recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3 months and have had a positive PCR within 90 days do NOT need to quarantine following domestic travel or international travel.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated do NOT need to quarantine following domestic travel and international travel, though they should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if symptoms develop. Fully vaccinated individuals should get tested for COVID-19 3-5 days after international travel.

Unvaccinated persons will be required to quarantine for 14 days following domestic and/or international travel.

If parents have been fully vaccinated and their children have not, the children will still need to quarantine for 14 days following domestic and/or international travel.

If a family member has clinically recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3 months and the children have been healthy, the children will still need to quarantine for 14 days following domestic and/or international travel.

As always, should you have any questions, please speak with your principal/supervisor or phone/email my office. We will happily answer your questions. The health of our school community depends upon everyone following this guidance. Please don’t jeopardize the last months of school, spring sports, and our end-of-year celebrations by ignoring these guidelines. We’re counting on everyone to do the right thing.

We’re on track for combined A/B cohort attendance at all schools beginning on Monday, April 12. Should staff absences due to quarantine present a challenge to opening school, we will transition that impacted school only to fully remote status. At this time, I do not anticipate this happening, but I want to explain the possibility of your awareness.

When we return to school on April 12, there will 50 days left of the school year. Look how far we’ve come! More students will be attending classes in person and the nicer weather will allow for outside breaks in the sunshine. Enjoy this time away to re-energize and spend time with your families.

Barbara Sargent, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

Comments

Comments