Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce Endorsed by Morris County Republican Leaders

PARSIPPANY — The DeCroce for Assembly announces the endorsement of several Morris County Republican Leaders.

Assemblywoman DeCroce said, “I am honored to be endorsed by these great Morris County leaders. These dedicated public servants know what it takes to keep taxes low, budget and manage tax dollars responsibly and deliver outstanding services to our County. I am proud to have their endorsement to continue my work in the NJ Assembly on behalf of the 26th district.”

List of Endorsements:

Morris County Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw

Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana

Morris County Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo

Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen

