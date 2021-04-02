MORRIS COUNTY — Dogs Gone Wild Spring Break will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Cook’s Pond Denville Recreation, 19 Entrance Way, Denville. Entry Fee: $20.00 for family and two dogs. Masks are required for humans. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Off-leash swimming and playing for your dog’s enjoyment, picnic area and playground for your enjoyment the entire facility is fenced in and safe for your dogs.

The fee for the event supports the Denville Dog Park and Animal Shelter. There will be no food or drink for purchase but feel free to bring your own. Please no dogs in heat.

All dogs must enter the facility leashed and will be let off-leash once inside. All dogs of all shapes and sizes are invited.

