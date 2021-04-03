172 Multi-Family Units Approved on Campus Drive

A Hearing for an additional 238 units, with 48 units of affordable housing will be heard on Monday, April 5 by Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board heard two applications for multi-level housing to be constructed on Campus Drive by Roseland Residential Trust.

The first Application No. 20:516 has been approved by the Planning Board.

2 Campus LLC., made an application to the Planning Board seeking site plan approval, together with variance, waiver, and exception relief from certain requirements of the Township Zoning Ordinance, in connection with the construction of a 172-unit residential building and associated site improvements on property located at 2 Campus Drive (Block 202, Lot 3.20); 4 Campus Drive (Block 202, Lot 3.2); and 1633 Littleton Road (Block 202, Lot 3.1).

Units COAH Units 1 Bedroom 76 7 2 Bedrooms 89 21 3 Bedrooms 7 7 Total Units 172 35

Roseland Residential Trust, a subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed to own, manage, and develop Mack-Cali’s luxury multi-family residential portfolio.

Application No. 20:520 for 1 Campus Associates, 3 Campus Drive, Block: 202 Lot: 3.12 1 Campus Drive, Block: 202 Lot: 3.7; 7 Campus Drive, Block: 202 Lot: 3.8 Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan w/‘C’ Variance Carried from February 22, 2021, will be heard on Monday, April 5. They plan to construct a total of 238 units, with 48 units of affordable housing. (Click here for more information)

This application will seek approval for the following:

Units COAH Units 1 Bedroom 104 9 2 Bedrooms 124 29 3 Bedrooms 10 10 238 48

These projects are part of Parsippany’s fair share obligations as determined in a settlement agreement between the Township and the Fair Share Housing Center on April 11, 2019. Part of this obligation has already been achieved in prior rounds, while other housing plan components will be undertaken through July 1, 2025, the end of the Third Round. Click here to review Parsippany’s Master Plan.

Comments

Comments