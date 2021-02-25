Community Update February 23, 2021

The number of COVID Cases decreased for the past three weeks

PARSIPPANY — The COVID-19 Vaccination Information hotline that the Department of Health has created to assist residents who want to be vaccinated, but who may not have access to the internet or a computer. The hotline can be reached at 855-568-0545. Vaccines and appointments are still in short supply, as demand for the vaccine continues to far exceed the current supply.

Register for your vaccination at the links below *while appointments/supplies last*

Morris County Mega Site Rockaway Townsquare Mall click here.

Shoprite Check availability click here.

CVS Check availability click here.

Walgreens Check availability click here.

New Jersey Vaccination Scheduling System Register click here.

Comments

Comments