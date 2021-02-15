Commercial Property Insurer FM Global Appoints Head of its New York Operations

PARSIPPANY — Laurel Rudnick, a 14-year veteran of commercial property insurer FM Global, has been named operations senior vice president and manager of FM Global’s New York operations. Most recently she was the client service manager for the operations.

Rudnick started at FM Global in 2006 as a loss prevention consultant engineer in the company’s Los Angeles operations. From there, she was promoted into various roles including account engineer, account manager, account engineering group manager, and assistant client service manager. Prior to joining FM Global, she was a process engineer at Northrop Grumman’s navigation systems division.

She has a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of California Davis, USA. She also has a Master of Science in engineering management from California State University, Northridge.

Rudnick succeeds Johnell Holly who was promoted in late 2020 to oversee FM Global’s Central USA division.

Established nearly 200 years ago, FM Global is a mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability, and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its client-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world’s largest organizations, including one of every three Fortune 1000 companies. They work with FM Global to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity in order to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

