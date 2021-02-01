Town Hall and Municipal Operation Closures Extended to Tuesday Due to Weather

PARSIPPANY — Due to the winter weather, and out of an abundance of caution, Town Hall and municipal operations will be suspended Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

*Tomorrow’s Township Council Meeting will continue, as it is a virtual meeting*

Closures include but are not limited to:

All Town Hall operations. Zoning and Construction appointments are canceled and will have to be rescheduled. We apologize for this inconvenience.

Garbage, Recycling & Sanitation routes. Please take garbage and recycling away from curbs and streets so that crews can plow roadways.

Recycling Center.

Community Shuttle/Bus.

Community Center.

Food Pantry.

Health Department.

COVID-19 Testing Facility.

Municipal Court.

Remember parking on the road is not allowed, and will be subject to tickets and/or towing.

Please be safe and keep transportation to a minimum. To report power outages call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), go to www.firstenergycorp.com and click the “Report Outage” link, or text OUT to 544487.

