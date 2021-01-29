Parsippany Announces COVID-19 Testing Location

PARSIPPANY – The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing facility at the Knoll Country Club East, located at 50 Knoll Drive in Boonton (Parsippany).

Beginning February 1, residents and those who work in Parsippany will be able to get tested for COVID-19 safely. Testing will be available by appointment or walk-ins Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Wednesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. There will not be testing available on Saturdays or Sundays.

Testing will be offered through limited availability early on, as the Health Department’s process is refined at the location.

However, the Parsippany Health Department expects to be capable of conducting over 150 tests per day.

The testing facility will use the PCR test, which can accurately detect active COVID-19 in a person’s body, returning results to the tested individual in as little as 48 hours.

The site will capture medical insurance from those being tested, although there will be no costs incurred during the process. Funds from the CARES Act, Medicaid, and private insurance will cover the costs, ensuring residents and employees will incur no cost to be tested.

“This is one of the first public testing operations that the state is rolling out in New Jersey, and it’s right here in Parsippany,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “We want to thank the Department of Health for working with us on this. Testing remains vitally important in our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, and we’re glad to take part in this health initiative.”

The testing site was conceived in the hopes of containing the virus in the township, as well as alerting residents and employees working in Parsippany of any positive test of COVID-19, to reduce the spread of the virus to others in the community.

“The state is trying to enhance testing efforts in order to mitigate the spread,” said Carlo DiLizia, Health Officer for Parsippany’s Health Department. “Parsippany covers a large geographical area, and the more test results we get from residents, the more data we collect, the better understanding we have about active cases in the Township. The strike team is ready, and we want to make sure that everyone who needs a test can get it. It makes good public health sense.”

The testing center is the first of its kind offered by the Township. Morris County offered drive-through testing at County College of Morris, while pharmacies throughout the community offer COVID-19 tests as well. To access the list of additional testing sites in Morris County click here.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test, please call the Parsippany Health Department at (973) 263-7160. For more information on testing click here.

