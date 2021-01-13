Mayor Soriano Appoints Leading Critic of Route 202 Development to Planning Board

PARSIPPANY – Mayor Michael Soriano has selected Nick Napolitano, a teacher and community leader, to serve a four-year term on the township Planning Board.

Napolitano has led the community-based opposition to the potential development of St. Christopher’s property along Route 202. In that capacity, he has organized the surrounding neighborhood and helped to amplify the voices of area residents. Nick has also served the community as a Little League coach, PTA member, and was selected to receive the 2009-10 New Jersey Governor’s Teacher of the Year Award.

“Nick has been fearless in his advocacy for the neighborhoods along the Route 202 corridor,” said Mayor Soriano. “It’s important that we have voices like his reviewing and voting on applications before the Planning Board.”

Napolitano will be appointed to the seat once held by Bob Keller, a longtime Planning Board member and chairman who oversaw the creation of Parsippany’s new Master Plan, passed in 2020.

“I have made it a point to serve my community as long as I’ve lived in Parsippany, and want to thank Mayor Soriano for recognizing that a diversity of voices is needed on our land use boards,” Napolitano stated. “There is a tremendous amount of work to do as a Planning Board member, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Napolitano’s term will begin at the Planning Board’s January 25 meeting and run through the end of 2023.

Comments

