Township of Parsippany Council Meeting to be held

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills will conduct its regularly scheduled council meeting Tuesday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held via a web conferencing program named WebEx. This program will allow the public to listen in to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only. This program uses a “raise hand” button in the software to address those who wish to speak during the public portion.
Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to speak during the public portion, they will need to provide their first name, last name, email address, address and city accurately. Anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.
Step-by-Step Guides
- Click this link for a step-by-step guide on registering to attend the council meeting.
- Click on this link for a step-by-step guide on joining the council meeting through WebEx.
For more information, please contact the Township Clerk’s office at (973) 263-4351 or email pthclerk@parsippany.net.
Resolutions and Ordinances can be found below:
- R2020-219 Knoll Recreation Area Pump Station and Sewer Improvements
- R2020-220 Mayor Authority NJDOT TWA Agreements
- R2020-222 NJDOT TAP Program
- R2020-223 2021 Delta Dental (1) Resolution
- R2020-224 Awarding A Contract for Medial Stop Loss and Medical Claims Costs 2021
- R2020-225 Schedule 2021 Council Meetings
- R2020-226 Authorizing COVID Budget Measures
- R2020-227 JCMUA Bulk Water Agreement
- R2020-228 Sustainable Grant Authorization
- R2020-229 Temp Outdoor Dining Structures
- R2020-230 Wildlife Tax Sale Certificate
- R2020-231 Shared Health Services
- R2020-232 Rejoin the Garden State Municipal Joint Insurance Fund
- 2020-32 Township Parks and Forestry
- 2020-33 Amaducci Quit Claim Deed
- 2020-34 Stanbery Ordinance Authorizing Redevelopment Plan
- 2020-35 Amended Financial Agreement
- 2020-36 ABC Proximity