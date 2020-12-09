PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Cube Club is hosting a “Rubik’s Cube Charity Tournament.” This online puzzle-solving competition is to raise money for the Parsippany Food Pantry.
Compete in Parsippany’s 1st ever online Rubik’s Cube Competition on Tuesday, December 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• 100% of proceeds will go to the Parsippany Food Pantry
• Guest appearance from Phil Yu, CEO of Cubicle, a leading USA-based online specialty cube store
• First 30 participants will receive a mystery prize from our sponsor Cubicle
• Donations above $25 will receive a Cube ornament that can be used for holiday decoration
Click here for the Donation/Registration link.
To visit Parsippany Cube Club’s website click here.