PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Cube Club is hosting a “Rubik’s Cube Charity Tournament.” This online puzzle-solving competition is to raise money for the Parsippany Food Pantry.

Compete in Parsippany’s 1st ever online Rubik’s Cube Competition on Tuesday, December 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• 100% of proceeds will go to the Parsippany Food Pantry

• Guest appearance from Phil Yu, CEO of Cubicle, a leading USA-based online specialty cube store

• First 30 participants will receive a mystery prize from our sponsor Cubicle

• Donations above $25 will receive a Cube ornament that can be used for holiday decoration

Click here for the Donation/Registration link.

To visit Parsippany Cube Club’s website click here.