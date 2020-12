PARSIPPANY — Virtual Menorah Lighting Wednesday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. Please join as we celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah with the Township’s annual menorah lighting ceremony. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony will take place virtually through Zoom, and on social media. Please click on the link below to stream the event.

Zoom link. Passcode: Israel

