Celebrate Thanksgiving Virtually with the Clergy Council

PARSIPPANY — Morris County All Faiths and Families will celebrate a virtual Thanksgiving Community Gathering Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom.

All residents of all faiths or – no faiths – can come together, share song, gratitude, and blessings. This community gathering will be live zoomed, not streamed.

All welcome but please RSVP to PJorlett@adathshalom.net for Password and Zoom Link.

For more info email Rabbi Deb Smith.

Sponsored by Yad B’Yad Interfaith Programs, the Parsippany Clergy Association, and the Morris County Human Relations Commission

