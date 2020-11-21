Celebrate Thanksgiving Virtually with the Clergy Council

PARSIPPANY — Morris County All Faiths and Families will celebrate a virtual Thanksgiving Community Gathering Sunday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. on Zoom.
All residents of all faiths or – no faiths – can come together, share song, gratitude, and blessings. This community gathering will be live zoomed, not streamed.
All welcome but please RSVP to PJorlett@adathshalom.net for Password and Zoom Link.
For more info email Rabbi Deb Smith.
Sponsored by Yad B’Yad Interfaith Programs, the Parsippany Clergy Association, and the Morris County Human Relations Commission