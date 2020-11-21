Bobst Takes Headquarters Space on Waterview Boulevard

PARSIPPANY — Avison Young arranged an 11-year, 33,910-square-foot North American headquarters lease for Bobst on the first floor of 10 Waterview Boulevard. The company relocated from its previous site in Roseland.

An Avison Young team lead by managing director Jeff Heller and SVP Steven Geltzeiler represented owner Waterview Investors LLC in the transaction. Bobst was represented by Steven Pavon, managing member of CohnReznick Real Estate.

Bobst is one of the world’s leading suppliers of substrate processing, printing, and converting equipment. The company was founded in 1890 and has a presence in over 50 countries.

“Waterview Investors completed a number of significant building improvements that were key in securing Bobst’s relocation to the building, including a new roof, a best-of-class tenant conference center, and extensive lobby upgrades,” said Heller.

Geltzeiler added, “10 Waterview Blvd. continues to generate remarkable interest for a variety of businesses in the Northern New Jersey region.”

