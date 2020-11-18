Surrogate Celebrate National Adoption Day

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling will join the Morris Vicinage of the Superior Court of New Jersey to celebrate National Adoption Day on Friday, November 20 at 9:00 a.m. in a virtual courtroom on zoom.

The virtual courtroom will open at 8:45 a.m. with the virtual ceremony commencing at 9:00 a.m.

The live stream will be webcast on the New Jersey Courts public channel by clicking here.

Surrogate Darling along with the Hon. Michael Paul Wright, J.S.C., and other stakeholders will speak in honor of adoptive families and children across the country.

This celebration is also part of a national effort to raise awareness of the more than 400,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families and to encourage others to adopt. This year’s theme, “Youth Voice,” highlights the voices and perspectives of older youth who have experience with adoption and foster care, and it also emphasizes the role that professionals can play in engaging youth throughout the adoption process.

“Approximately 20,000 youth age out of foster care each year in the United States,” said Surrogate Darling. “This year’s focus on older youth is key. They have a say in their lives and should be heard in the adoption process. It is true that close and permanent ties from adoption help to set young people up for success and provide an anchor as they grow into adulthood.”

The Surrogate’s Court oversees the adoption process for Morris County and works closely with the Superior Court in finalizing adoptions and being a part of the official start of these new families. Although adoptions are closed to the public, reporters may contact Dawn Carruth, Assistant Family Division Manager, at (862) 397-5700, ext. 75180 with requests to connect with families who are willing to be interviewed after their adoption proceedings have concluded.

