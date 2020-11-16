Morris Surrogate Launches Fully Remote Online Service with eProbate

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling announced the Surrogate’s Court has now added eProbate service as an option for Morris County residents to complete the probate process.

Residents with mobility issues can now complete the process from the comfort of their homes or offices, which also is a valuable tool in the era of COVID-19.

The new eProbate filing option may be found on the Surrogate’s website by clicking here.

Since becoming Surrogate in January 2020, Surrogate Darling has focused her efforts on serving the clients of the Surrogate’s Court and to make the process of accessing and navigating the probate system in Morris County easier for grieving citizens.

“As an attorney practicing in the Surrogate’s Court, it was apparent to me that a significant segment of the clients this office serves is subject to mobility issues of varying degrees,” said Darling. “It has been my plan since the day I was elected last year to implement this convenience for the residents of Morris County, and now we have delivered it without any additional expense.”

Darling went on to say, “When I originally forecasted the need, no one would have foreseen the additional urgent need for this service which was brought on by COVID.”

eProbate is one option for Surrogate’s Court clients. The Surrogate’s Court has reopened for in-person appointments and is also utilizing Form A and Form B on our website as a probate-by-mail option, allowing Morris County’s residents a choice in how they want to handle their business with the Surrogate’s Office, their sensitive matters.

“This will be a tremendous benefit to those using our office, clients and attorneys can work up the forms with our probate clerks to streamline the process which can then be completed in the place the probate applicant is most comfortable,” said Chief Probate Clerk Deborah Scott.

Surrogate Darling explained that her office has “beta-tested” the eProbate service with a small group and now will offer eProbate to her office’s entire client base as an option.

The Surrogate commended the vendor, County Business Systems, who she worked with to develop and deliver this service as quickly as possible, even through a pandemic. “eProbate is the next level of service for this client base.

Surrogates in other New Jersey counties have expressed an interest in this service which was designed specifically for Surrogate Darling in Morris County,” said Nick DiPalma, Project Leader, County Business Systems, Inc. “We anticipate other Surrogates may follow the lead by purchasing the program designed to Darling’s specifications.”

