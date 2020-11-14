Tabor Road Tavern Closes due to COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — Tabor Road Tavern, 510 Tabor Road, has temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 test results of an employee.

Tabor Road Tavern, owned by Harvest Group Restaurants announced they recently been notified of positive COVID-19 test results of Harvest employees at four of their restaurants. In order to exercise an abundance of caution, they have decided to temporarily close the four locations, (Roots Steakhouse and Huntley Taverne in Summit, Addams Tavern in Westfield, and Tabor Road Tavern in Parsippany), until further notice.

Chip Grabowski said “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked closely with local and state health officials to ensure we are following all appropriate protocols. Temporarily closing our four locations is not a result of government mandate but rather a decision on the part of Harvest Group to err on the side of caution.”

“To say that COVID-19 has presented challenges and situations that are difficult to navigate is an understatement. The guidelines and information the public receives on it are dynamic and in a constant state of flux. One thing that has not changed since we decided to reopen our doors is our commitment to the safety and well-being of our guests and our employees.”

“By working closely with our local health officials and by following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the NJ Restaurant Association, all of our decisions have been rooted in the interest of our employees and the tens of thousands of people we have served over these past few months. From when we first shuttered our doors in March to reopening locations for curbside pickup; to then opening for outside dining and most recently, at 25% capacity indoors, every step we’ve taken has been in accordance with government mandates and with our employees and communities in mind. With over 1200 employees in total, our responsibility is to provide them a place of safe gainful employment which we believe is paramount. It has also been our hope throughout these challenging and uncertain times to provide our neighbors with some sense of normalcy. We look forward to the day when that can happen once again. We thank all of our loyal guests and our dedicated team members for their continued support. God Bless,” said Chip Grabowski.

In addition, Harvest Restaurant Group owns Trap Rock Restaurant and Brewery, Berkeley Heights; Agricola Eatery, Princeton; The Dinky Bar, Princeton, Roots Ocean Prime, Princeton; Harvest Fenwick Catering, Parsippany and Morris Plains; 3 West, Basking Ridge; Grato, Parsippany; Roots Steakhouse, Morristown; Urban Table, Morristown, Urban Table, Basking Ridge; and Roots Steakhouse.

Comments

Comments