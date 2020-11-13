New COVID-19 Restrictions in Effect for Restaurants, Casinos and Sporting Events

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy’s new Executive Order 194 went into effect on Thursday, November 12, imposing new restrictions on restaurants, casinos, and sporting events as COVID-19 cases continue to mount in New Jersey.

The restrictions involve seating and hours for restaurants, bars, clubs, and lounges as well as prohibitions of interstate indoor K-12 and youth sports. Included in the restrictions are:

Restaurants, bars, clubs, lounges, and other businesses that serve food or drinks will not be able to operate their indoor premises between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Outdoor dining can continue after 10:00 p.m., as can takeout and delivery services. Casinos will not be able to serve food or drinks between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., with the exception of room service delivered to guest rooms and takeout. Other casino operations will be unaffected.

Bar seating restrictions and rules include:

Seating at the physical bar in the indoor areas of bars and restaurants will be prohibited during all operating hours. Due to the impact, this may have on restaurants with small seating areas, restaurants will be allowed to have groups at tables indoors that are closer than six feet together if they are separated by barriers that comply with guidance from the Department of Health. Restaurants will be allowed to set up plastic domes outdoors, limited to one group each, as additional outdoor dining space.

Restrictions on Interstate Indoor Sports Competitions include:

All interstate games and tournaments involving indoor sports, up to and including the high school level, will be prohibited. Collegiate and professional sports will be unaffected.

For a copy of Executive Order No. 194, click here.

