Moe’s Southwest Grill Permanently Closes

PARSIPPANY — Moe’s Southwest Grill, 745 Route 46, Parsippany is permanently closed.

Moe’s Denville remains open and welcomes all Parsippany customers. They are located at 16 West Main Street.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, referred to informally as Moe’s, was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in December 2000, by Raving Brands. In August 2007, the brand was purchased by FOCUS Brands. As of July 14, 2014 the number of Moe’s locations increased to over 550 in the US after signing 120 new franchises in six months.

Moe’s Parsippany opened in August 2016.

There was another Moe’s, located in the Morris Hills Shopping Center, that closed in 2015, and was replaced with Chipotle Mexican Grill.

