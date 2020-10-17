Council Meeting Tuesday, October 20; Residents Can Join Virtually

PARSIPPANY — Please be advised, the Township Council of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. Formal action may or not be taken, and any other action reasonably related thereto may also be taken. Click here to download a copy of the proposed agenda.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic Council Meetings will be held via web conferencing. This program will allow the public to listen to the meeting and to participate during the public portion session only.

Please be advised that in order for a member of the public to participate they must fill out the registration information using their real name and address, anyone not using their real name and address will not be allowed to speak during the public portion.

To join the meeting click here.

