Cycling to help find a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

PARSIPPANY — Lake Hiawatha resident Brian Donlin continues to fund-raise to help to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Even though this year’s in-person events have been canceled due to the Coronavirus, thousands of cyclists across the nation have still shown their support of JDRF research with their 2020 “My Ride to Cure T1D” event, raising almost $5 million so far. Some are kids and adults with T1D, and some are the friends and family that support them. Brian has known many people in his life that live with T1D, but it really hit home when the diagnosis came to his nephew Zach.

But it all hasn’t been smooth roads for Brian, who in late June suffered a compression fracture in his back while doing yard work. He was forced to stop training since then while recovering in a brace but has since gotten the okay from his doctor and therapist to begin light training again. With the brace now in the closet, he is ready to get back in shape and continue his support of the JDRF.

With in-person events being canceled, so too was his $3,500 goal for the ride he was preparing for. Instead, Brian changed his goal to $2,020 in order to make something good come out of this year. He has met this goal and surpassed it, and continues to show his support for the JDRF. While his return to cycling will be mostly indoors for the rest of the year, keep your eyes open for him on the roads throughout Lake Hiawatha and Montville! You can show your support through his JDRF page by clicking here.

In light of the current COVID-19 health situation, the JDRF has published some great information for those with T1D and how you can keep yourself safe, and how to care for yourself in case you feel sick. While having T1D does not increase your chances of developing the disease, there are some things to stay on top of should you get it. These tips and a wealth of more information can be found by visiting their blog by clicking here.

