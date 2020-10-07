Mayor Soriano Proclaims October “Breast Cancer Awareness Month”

PARSIPPANY — At the Tuesday, October 6, Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting, Mayor Michael A. Soriano read a proclamation for National Breast Care Awareness Month. October is National Breast Care Awareness Month, which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of this disease, and while we have seen an increase in mammography rates and a decline in deaths there is more we can do. which is an annual campaign to increase awareness of this disease and while we have seen an increase in mammography rates and a decline in deaths there is more we can do.

