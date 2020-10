PARSIPPANY — This 10 to 15 pound, female Yorkie went missing from her owner’s vehicle while at Wawa on New Road on Tuesday, October 6, at approximately 10:45 a.m.

If you have any information on this dog or her whereabouts, please call Parsippany Animal Control at (973) 263-7083.

Surveillance footage was checked, but the vehicle was out of range due to its location.

