Parsippany Motorcyclist, 31, Dies After Striking Guardrail

PARSIPPANY— A Parsippany man died Friday night after the motorcycle he was riding on Interstate 80 struck a guardrail, authorities said.

John Nicholson “J.J.”, 31, was traveling in the eastbound lanes in Wharton about 11:30 p.m. when he ran off the left side of the highway near milepost 33.6, crashed, and was ejected, according to New Jersey State Police.

Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Christine Vanderyajt and Keith Vanderyajt and you can donate by clicking here.

