Parsippany Community Update September 21, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano Declares September 2020 Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Parsippany-Troy Hills Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children.

Too many children are affected by this deadly disease, and more must be done to raise awareness and find a cure. “I encourage all residents of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills to observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and support this cause that so deeply impacts families in every community across the country,” said Mayor Soriano.

For more information on Childhood Cancer Awareness, or to get involved, please visit the American Childhood Cancer Organization by clicking here.

