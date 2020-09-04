Letter to the Editor: Candidates for Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association

To the Editor:

We are the Reform candidates in the upcoming election for the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association (LPPOA). In full transparency, many of us are recent members of the LPPOA and have not volunteered for or run for leadership committees on the LPPOA in the past. However, we bring experience in running multiple businesses, environmental engineering, information technology, we have been involved in other organizations (e.g., Boy Scouts of America), and our candidate for President, Pulkit Desai, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

For us, the lake comes first and foremost, and we strongly believe that all common interest property members should have to pay toward the upkeep of the lake. Therefore, mandatory easement is necessary for the maintenance of the lake. This will make Lake Parsippany an attractive place to be. However, all paying members should receive voting rights in return. They should be able to vote in elections. They should be able to choose officers.

We believe in ensuring and improving the vitality of the lake. This is where one of our candidates, Rinam Shah, an environmental engineer by profession, can help. She can assist in reviewing matters with the lake in reference to the quality of water, the environment in and around the lake, and how to sustain it efficiently for years to come. An asset we need on the board.

We believe in transparency, open communication, and running the lake in the interest of the entire community, and not select members. Some major concerns amongst community members are about future increases in the easement fee, poor communication about issues and stagnant recreational activities. We vow to bring a cap on such increases, communicate to reduce confusion and look for creative ways to bring about new activities for all ages especially youth and teens.

We want to bring reform so that the lake has more willing participation from the common interest community and is committed to enhancing the community involvement at the lake, especially the youth. Movie nights, yoga in the morning, community barbeques, multi-religious festivals, and video game clubs come to mind, for example.

If you are motivated to seek change to bring in fiscal responsibility, management, transparency, a strong sense of community, improved communications, and operations, we would be delighted to have your support. Let’s make Lake Parsippany an attractive and inclusive community to live.

The Reform 2020 Candidates

President – Pulkit Desai

US Marine Veteran District 1 – Rinam Shah

Environmental Engineer Vice President – Danny (Dharmesh) Desai Multiple Business Owner District 3 – Rajnikant (Rajni) Patel Realtor & Community Leader Finance Secretary – Tarak Bhatt Chief Accountant District 4 – Deepa Tailor Computer Engineer

