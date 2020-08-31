Parsippany Library System ADULT Programs

PARSIPPANY — Programs available for adults at Parsippany-Troy Hills Library

YOGA FOR SENIORS ZOOM MEETING:

Every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Join instructor Ann Hirsh for a session of low impact yoga. Poses may be done seated. Ann has created a zoom YFS. $5.00 per class. Please email radfemhswf@aol.com if you are interested in joining and to get a zoom URL and password.

SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY BOOK CLUB Go To Meeting

Every Third Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Please email Valerie.smith@parsippanylibrary.org. If interested.

JERRY DAVIS PRESENTS: CAMBODIA & INDIA YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Thursday, September 3, 10:00 a.m.

Join Library favorite Jerry Davis, formerly of Alice Travel, as he shares pictures of another one of his adventures, this time Cambodia and India. Go to the Parsippany Library YouTube Channel.

SURVIVOR SPEAKS

Thursday, September 10, 3:00 p.m. Go to Meeting

Beloved Holocaust Survivor and Writer, Elie Wiesel once said, ‘When you listen to a witness, you become a witness. In honor of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Concentration Camps, the end of World War II, and subsequently the end of the Holocaust, we know that this statement so critical in today’s world. In order to remember, commemorate, and most importantly to learn from the past. REGISTRATION REQUIRED TO RECEIVE URL AND PASSWORD. REGISTER @parsippanylibrary.org

DRESS FOR SUCCESS SPEAK UP WITH CONFIDENCE ZOOM MEETING

Saturday September 12, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Whether presenting an idea to two people, sharing an opinion with twenty associates, or “tooting your own horn” about accomplishments, sometimes we need a perspective shift to charge up confidence. During this workshop, the three Key P’s (Perspective, Preparation, & Practice) to effective speaking will be explored. In addition, a variety of exercises will be used to springboard the experience of speaking up from self-consciousness into communicating a message. REGISTRATION REQUIRED TO RECEIVE URL AND PASSWORD. Register @ parsippanylibrary.org

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MEDICARE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Thursday, September 17, 10:00 a.m.

Are you confused by Medicare? Are you already on Medicare and looking to understand your coverage better, caring for someone on Medicare, or approaching Medicare age, this presentation is for you? This program will explain the parts of Medicare and what they cover including Medigap, Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Coverage, how to get help paying for your Medicare, and how to protect yourself from Medicare Fraud. Bring a friend, bring your spouse, and definitely bring a pen and paper! Go to the Parsippany Library YouTube Channel

DIABETES PREVENTION YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Thursday, September 24, 10:00 a.m.

86 million people in the US have prediabetes but only 10% know it.

Come and learn about prediabetes and diabetes prevention through lifestyle choice

Presented by Mary Ellen Zung, lifestyle coach for the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA.

