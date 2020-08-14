New Jersey’s Indian American Community Endorses Rosemary Becchi

PARSIPPANY — US IMPACT, the largest Political Action Committee advocating for Indian Americans in the US, endorsed Rosemary Becchi for election to the United States House of Representatives to represent New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District.

“Rosemary Becchi values the strength and impacts the Indian community has in New Jersey,” said Khush Rawlley Co-Founder & Board Member of US IMPACT and the Vice-Chair of Indian American Republican Women (IARW). “She is committed to standing up for the issues our members care about, such as immigration reforms, merit-based education, and supporting our small businesses. On behalf of New Jersey’s Indian American community in the 11th Congressional District, we are proud to endorse Rosemary Becchi for Congress. She will be a strong voice for Indian Americans in Congress.”

US IMPACT has active members and volunteers spread over 26 states. It engages in grassroots level resource mobilization and has been at the forefront of advocacy for Immigration Reforms. They have been extremely selective on the candidates whom they are endorsing for the upcoming elections. These include multiple rounds of interviews of the candidate and a deep assessment of a candidate’s policies and ideologies.

The influence of the Indian community is evident in New Jersey, as the state boasts the second largest Indian-born population in America. These communities are a crucial part of New Jersey’s culture and economy, and Rosemary Becchi is a leader who will fight for their needs in Washington.

