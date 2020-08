Montclair State Announces Spring 2020 Dean’s List

MORRIS COUNTY — Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List who excelled during an unprecedented semester–including a transition to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.500 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no IN (incomplete) grades for that semester.

There are 137 students residing in towns served by Focus. They are:

Nick Verducci, Parsippany

Megan Leitner, Lake Hiawatha

Pavlo Busko, Parsippany

Kenneth Hamel, Morris Plains

Giovanna Di Lauri, East Hanover

Amy Albin, Morris Plains

Meaghan Debenedette, Parsippany

Roqaya Wafa, Parsippany

Mario Mejia, Morris Plains

Sunah Choudhry, Boonton

Genevieve Cece, East Hanover

Alyssa Marino, Lake Hiawatha

Nabil Mamoor, Parsippany

Arti Patel, Parsippany

Margarita Dedes, Parsippany

John Lee, Parsippany

Shirley Li, Parsippany

Goutham Prakash, Lake Hiawatha

Ruby Murad, Madison

Joseph Pepe, East Hanover

Emma Wilcox, Cedar Knolls

Jeffrey Wear, Lake Hiawatha

Denise Codner, Lake Hiawatha

CarolAnn Melia, East Hanover

Cassidy McCarthy, Madison

Ally D’Addezio, East Hanover

Edwin Aguirre-Rosas, Parsippany

Samantha Sanchez, Parsippany

Aesha Patel, Parsippany

Federico Perez-Trasante, Morris Plains

Fatima Yaqoobi, Lake Hiawatha

Ashley Rosato, Florham Park

Brenda Wilson, Cedar Knolls

Houda Sabeh, East Hanover

Bridget Murphy, Florham Park

Nicholas Ezzi, Boonton

Rachel Klemovitch, Parsippany

Alfonse Napolitano, Morris Plains

Manuela Murillo, Madison

Megan Canzonieri, East Hanover

Morgan Villopoto, Parsippany

Iman Shamsudin, Boonton

Nikki-James Soto, Parsippany

Lydia Parker, Parsippany

Bobby Ezzi, Boonton

Kevin Nikiel, Morris Plains

Jack Keane, Morris Plains

Zoe Nolz, Parsippany

Alyssa Feola, Lake Hiawatha

Talia Wynzel, Lake Hiawatha

Emily Maute, Mountain Lakes

Samantha Sheila Cannen, Parsippany

Lamis Ahmed, Parsippany

Jamie Bazaral, Parsippany

Alexis Bellardino, Parsippany

Connor Preston, Lake Hiawatha

Kathrina Ramirez, Parsippany

Ashley Johnson, Morris Plains

Kelly Coombs, Parsippany

Kenny Slaman, Lake Hiawatha

Michael Papaianni, East Hanover

Lauren Solano, Florham Park

Denise Rodrigues, Mountain Lakes

Marco Arredondo, Madison

Tom Prokop, Florham Park

Vraj Patel, Parsippany

Cassie Bodendorf, Boonton

Tori Launzinger, Boonton

James Jacob, Parsippany

Shalin Patel, Lake Hiawatha

Mychal Villanueva, Parsippany

Juliana Barnhill, Morris Plains

Tatiana Rodriguez, Parsippany

Kathy Lopez, East Hanover

Patricia Vanderpool, Parsippany

Alex Angulo, Parsippany

Zinab Yaqoobi, Lake Hiawatha

Lexi Becker, Boonton

Matthew Moran, Florham Park

Mariam Wali, Parsippany

Ajanee McConnell, Morris Plains

Hamzah Turan, Parsippany

Larissa Salmeri, East Hanover

Vidhi Patel, Morris Plains

Juan Quijano, Parsippany

Ben Earl, Lake Hiawatha

Mateo Stephenson, Florham Park

Gina Decroce, East Hanover

Yasmine Ashour, Parsippany

Robert Gillo, Morris Plains

Timothy Rabel, Madison

Melinda Cazimoski, Morris Plains

Allison Hofmann, East Hanover

Gulsah Akyol, Boonton

Jared Bazaral, Parsippany

Gabriella Iacono, East Hanover

Sarah DiPippa, Parsippany

Kira Welenc, Morris Plains

Juan Gomez, Parsippany

Louis Henderson, Florham Park

Jenna Pontrelli, East Hanover

Jaydon Lynch, Boonton

Michael Rigillo, East Hanover

Megha Patel, Parsippany

Kelsie Taylor, Parsippany

Abigail Fletcher, East Hanover

Courtney Calabrese, Parsippany

Suraj Makadia, Parsippany

Gary Lombardi, East Hanover

Chris Santucci, Parsippany

Nadya Almganhi, Parsippany

Justin Green, Boonton

David Fleitas-Guillen, Lake Hiawatha

Bhoomika Vachhani, Parsippany

Patrick Ferreira, Florham Park

Mirna Kotb, Parsippany

Jenna Kalynovych, Cedar Knolls

Sherilyn Ostlin, Morris Plains

Matt Chan, Parsippany

Anna Gomez, Madison

Juliana DeAngelis, Morris Plains

Michael Primamore, East Hanover

Sakae Handerson, Boonton Township

Neel Patel, Parsippany

Phillip Metta, Lake Hiawatha

Daniel Rodriguez, Parsippany

Joyce David, Parsippany

Jake Fabyanski, Madison

Alex Olimpio, Boonton

Nicole Davino, East Hanover

Manny Gonsalves, East Hanover

Tony Piccininni, Parsippany

Julia Krevis, Boonton

Audrey Huang, Morris Plains

Cecilia Blanco, Parsippany

Nina DaCosta, East Hanover

Kayla Bush, Morris Plains

