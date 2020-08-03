Parsippany Resident Charged with DWI in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Officer Josh Williams arrested Ms. Rachel Grant, 28, Parsippany, for DWI, on Monday, July 29.

Ms. Grant was originally stopped for a motor vehicle violation when it was determined she was intoxicated.

Ms. Grant was charged with possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia. She was also issued summonses for DWI, failure to follow the marked course, failure to maintain lane, failure to keep right, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, reckless, careless, failure to signal, failure to yield, tailgating, speeding, and failure to stop for an emergency vehicle.

She was released to a friend pending her court date.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments