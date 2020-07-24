Happening Now: Dozens Treated for Exposure to Chlorine at Glacier Hills Pool

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire Department District 5 Hazmat Team, Morris County Hazmat, Parsippany Office of Emergency Management, Morris County Emergency Management are at the scene of 7 Forum Court on a report of a strong odor of chlorine.

Approximately 27 individuals were at the pool, most of which were children attending swimming lessons when they were exposed to a vapor cloud caused by a mixture of pool chemicals. Triage has been set up.

The preliminary investigation seems to have resulted in the chemical mixture being Chlorine and Muriatic Acid. Four children and one adult were transported to the Morristown Medical Center for respiratory distress and approximately 18 others are being treated on scene.

Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department is also on the scene.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Emergency Medical Services and St. Clare’s will transport as needed.

As additional details are released, we will update this article.

