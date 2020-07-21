Rainbow Lakes Fire Company Recognized by Liquid Church

PARSIPPANY — On Monday evening, July 20, firefighters from Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company District 2 (RLVFC) were recognized by Liquid Church for their continued dedicated service during the COVID crisis. Members were treated to a Pizza Party catered by Anthony Franco’s of Parsippany. In this picture, several members pose after this evening’s training on fighting forest fires to thank Liquid Church for their support.

If you are interested in joining the volunteer fire company visit the firehouse on a Monday evening between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

RLVFC serves the communities of Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill along with the area by Parsippany Hills High School.

