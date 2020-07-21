Sanatan Temple of Parsippany Donates to Sewa International

PARSIPPANY — COVID-19 pandemic has taken a major toll on people all around the world. With numerous school closures, increasing job disruptions, and major health risks, a growing number of individuals cannot afford essentials and are in desperate need of aid.

In response to these difficult circumstances, the students and student volunteers of Sanatan Mandir Sunday School set up a Virtual Food Drive to help those severely impacted by the virus. Also, Temple families donated generously to help less fortunate and supporting others during these hard times.

Sanatan Mandir family and supporters were able to donate $1000 to Sewa International. Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit service organization. Sewa International is part of a larger movement that started in India in 1989 and is active in twenty countries. Sewa serves humanity irrespective of race, color, religion, gender, or nationality they specialize in disaster relief and rehabilitation.

A big thank you to students, student volunteers, teachers, and all the devotees who helped make this food drive a success.

“Also Sanatan Temple was able to donate $2500 to Parsippany Food Pantry,” says Raju Amin.

