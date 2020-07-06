A Letter To The Class of 2020 From Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn

July 6, 2020

Dear Class of 2020,

First, I would like to congratulate the Class of 2020. All your hard work, especially during a pandemic, has paid off. It is now time to take all that you have learned and make your way into an ever-changing world.

Who would have thought that the last time you would be in your schools would have been a few months ago? Kitchen tables became classrooms as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. While there may have been some hiccups along the way, you all adapted and persevered. After all your hard work, you made it to the finish line.

I understand your senior year did not go as you expected, so graduating might feel like a bittersweet moment. You are graduating, but missing many of the milestones that make senior year unique. You may have missed playing in your final varsity game or the magic of prom night. For many, it is the time lost with friends before you start the next chapter of your lives that hurts the most.

Do not fret, because these experiences have made you all stronger. You can adapt to whatever life throws at you, which is a skill you will undoubtedly need as you progress through this journey called adulthood. You understand the value of commitment even when the future seems uncertain.

Again, I commend all your hard work and wish you well in whatever the future holds.

Congratulations Class of 2020! The Greatest Generation!

Aura K. Dunn Assemblywoman, District 25

